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Cody Bolton News: Back on active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Astros activated Bolton (back) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Bolton has been out since mid-April with mid-back inflammation. He will skip a rehab assignment and is ticketed for the Astros' bullpen, though he could make some starts later on if a need arises.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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