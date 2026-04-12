Cody Bolton News: Cleared to start Sunday

Bolton (back) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Mariners in Seattle, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bolton will be making a second straight turn through the Houston rotation after he made his first MLB start Monday in Colorado. The right-hander acquitted himself well at Coors Field, striking out five over 4.1 innings while limiting the Rockies to two earned runs on three hits and two walks. The Astros sent Bolton in for a precautionary MRI after he was struck in the back by a line drive in the first inning of Monday's start, but the tests evidently turned up nothing too concerning. Bolton tossed 63 pitches in his previous start and will likely increase his workload Sunday as he gets fully stretched out for what could be a longer-term appointment in the rotation with Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier both recently landing on the injured list with Grade 2 shoulder strains.