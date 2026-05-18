Cody Bolton headshot

Cody Bolton News: DFA'd by Astros

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

The Astros designated Bolton for assignment Monday.

Bolton has collected a 5.40 ERA and 22:14 K:BB over three starts and five relief appearances for Houston this season. The 27-year-old has a chance to pass through waivers unclaimed, and if that happens, he'd likely stick around as depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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