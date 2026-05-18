Cody Bolton News: DFA'd by Astros
The Astros designated Bolton for assignment Monday.
Bolton has collected a 5.40 ERA and 22:14 K:BB over three starts and five relief appearances for Houston this season. The 27-year-old has a chance to pass through waivers unclaimed, and if that happens, he'd likely stick around as depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 2028 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets32 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri34 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More