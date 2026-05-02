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Cody Bolton News: Drawing start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 5:43am

Bolton will serve as the Astros' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bolton was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and pitched out of the bullpen later that day against the Orioles, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in one inning. He's previously started on two occasions for Houston this season, maxing out at 4.1 innings between those outings. With that in mind and because he's pitching on two days' rest, Bolton is unlikely to work deep enough into Sunday's contest to qualify for a win, though he should offer the Astros more length than a typical opening pitcher.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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