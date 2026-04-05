Cody Bolton News: Getting start Monday at Coors Field
Bolton is slated to start Monday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bolton will be tasked with making a spot start Monday after Hunter Brown (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, leaving a significant void in the rotation. The start will be the first of Bolton's major-league career, and it'll be his first appearance since he tossed three innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in his season debut last Tuesday against Boston. The three innings marked the longest outing of his major-league career, so he likely won't be asked to work deep into his start against the Rockies.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More