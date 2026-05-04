Cody Bolton News: Goes 2.1 innings Sunday
Bolton did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.
While it was technically Bolton's third start of the year, he essentially served as the opener in what became a bullpen game for the Astros. It was a solid showing overall for the right-hander, as he navigated his way through traffic to hold the Red Sox scoreless. Bolton's ERA now sits at 4.63 through 11.2 innings this season with a 1.80 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 2014 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets18 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More