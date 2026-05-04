Cody Bolton headshot

Cody Bolton News: Goes 2.1 innings Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Bolton did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

While it was technically Bolton's third start of the year, he essentially served as the opener in what became a bullpen game for the Astros. It was a solid showing overall for the right-hander, as he navigated his way through traffic to hold the Red Sox scoreless. Bolton's ERA now sits at 4.63 through 11.2 innings this season with a 1.80 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
18 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
20 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
22 days ago