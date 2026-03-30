Cody Bolton News: Headed to majors
The Astros selected Bolton's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Bolton, the Astros shifted Hayden Wesneski (elbow) to the 60-day injured list. Bolton has 34 games of major-league experience, all out of the bullpen, and has a career 5.79 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB across 42 innings.
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