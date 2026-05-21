Cody Bolton News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Astros outrighted Bolton to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.
Bolton is no longer on the 40-man roster, but he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old has posted a 5.40 ERA and 22:14 K:BB over three starts and five relief appearances for Houston this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week19 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 2031 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets35 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri37 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bolton See More