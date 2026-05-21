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Cody Bolton News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Astros outrighted Bolton to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Bolton is no longer on the 40-man roster, but he will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old has posted a 5.40 ERA and 22:14 K:BB over three starts and five relief appearances for Houston this season.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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