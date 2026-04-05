Cody Bolton News: Set for start Monday
Bolton will draw the start on the mound Monday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bolton will be tasked with making a spot start Monday after Hunter Brown (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, leaving a void on the mound for the team's series opener versus Colorado. The start will be the first of Bolton's major-league career, and it'll be his first appearance since tossing three innings while allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in his season debut March 31 against Boston. The three innings marked the longest outing of his major-league career, so he likely won't pitch deep into the game against the Rockies.
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