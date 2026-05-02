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Cody Bolton News: Starting Sunday vs. Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bolton will serve as the Astros' starter for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bolton will operate in an opener role for Sunday's contest, with Kai-Wei Teng likely serving in a bulk-relief role after the former tosses one or two innings. Bolton was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and pitched later that night against the Orioles, when he allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning's work. He has a 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB across 9.1 innings this season.

Cody Bolton
Houston Astros
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