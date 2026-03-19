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Cody Bradford Injury: Facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 5:24am

Bradford (elbow) began facing live hitters in batting practice and should be ready for a rehab assignment when the 2026 regular season begins, MLB.com reports.

Bradford had worked his way up to facing live batters, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. The lefty was throwing 50- and 55-pitch bullpen sessions before facing hitters. His projection still calls for a return at some point in May.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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