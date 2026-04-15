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Cody Bradford Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Rangers transferred Bradford (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Bradford has been working his way back from an internal brace procedure and made his first rehab start April 3, but his second outing has since been delayed, and his move to the 60-day IL suggests he isn't close to returning. He'll remain sidelined until at least late May, and he'll give up his place on the 40-man roster to help make room for Cal Quantrill and Gavin Collyer.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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