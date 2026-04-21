Cody Bradford Injury: Nearing return to throwing
Bradford (elbow) hasn't thrown for two weeks due to tightness in his elbow, but the Rangers believe he will soon resume a throwing program, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Bradford underwent an internal brace procedure on his left elbow last June and made a rehab start earlier this month. However, the left-hander experienced a setback with the elbow, and Texas shut him down for at least a couple weeks. Bradford is on the 60-day injured list and won't return anytime before late May.
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