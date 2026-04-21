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Cody Bradford Injury: Nearing return to throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Bradford (elbow) hasn't thrown for two weeks due to tightness in his elbow, but the Rangers believe he will soon resume a throwing program, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Bradford underwent an internal brace procedure on his left elbow last June and made a rehab start earlier this month. However, the left-hander experienced a setback with the elbow, and Texas shut him down for at least a couple weeks. Bradford is on the 60-day injured list and won't return anytime before late May.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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