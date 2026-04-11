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Cody Bradford Injury: Next rehab outing delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:14am

Bradford (elbow) was scheduled to pitch for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, but the Rangers opted to give him additional recovery time, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford made an initial rehab start April 2, but the left-hander apparently hadn't recovered quick enough by Wednesday. "We'll make sure he feels 100% recovered before he makes his next outing," Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said. "It's just normal soreness. It's part of your buildup, it's part of rehab." The organization does not want him to push through the soreness. Bradford is in the final stages of recovering from an internal brace procedure.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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