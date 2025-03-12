Cody Bradford Injury: Nursing sore elbow

Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Bradford has been scratched from his scheduled Cactus League start Wednesday against the Reds due to left elbow soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Bradford will be shut down for four or five days before resuming his throwing program.

An elbow injury at this stage of spring training puts Bradford at risk of not being ready for Opening Day, but the Rangers will wait and see how the southpaw responds to a few days of rest before determining his next steps. On a positive note, Young relayed that Bradford underwent an MRI on his elbow, which came back clean. If healthy, Bradford would seemingly have an inside track on a spot at the back end of the Texas rotation to open the season. However, if Bradford requires a stint on the injured list, the door would be open for either Kumar Rocker or Dane Dunning to break camp in a starting role.