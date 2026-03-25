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Cody Bradford Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rangers placed Bradford (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Bradford is still working his way back from an internal brace procedure he had last June. The left-hander is expected to be ready for a rehab assignment soon and is looking at a potential season debut around May 1.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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