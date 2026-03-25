Cody Bradford Injury: Placed on injured list
The Rangers placed Bradford (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Bradford is still working his way back from an internal brace procedure he had last June. The left-hander is expected to be ready for a rehab assignment soon and is looking at a potential season debut around May 1.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bradford See More
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter84 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersMarch 22, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League UpdateMarch 20, 2025
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars ReviewMarch 20, 2025
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bradford See More