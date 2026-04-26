Cody Bradford Injury: Setback in throwing program
Bradford (elbow) experienced a setback in his throwing program and will be shut down for at least a few days, MLB.com reports.
The Rangers are hoping Bradford can throw plyo balls this week. The left-hander threw 27 pitches in an appearance at Triple-A Round Rock on April 2 but hasn't pitched since as he makes his way back from June 2025 elbow surgery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bradford See More
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter116 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersMarch 22, 2025
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League UpdateMarch 20, 2025
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My AL Tout Wars ReviewMarch 20, 2025
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Bradford See More