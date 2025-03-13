Cody Bradford Injury: Slated for stint on IL

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Bradford (elbow) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

An MRI on Bradford's left elbow came back negative for structural damage, but he will be shut down for up to 10 days to allow the soreness to subside. The left-hander will need to rebuild his stamina after that, so it's possible he'll require longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are the primary candidates to fill Bradford's slot in Texas' rotation.