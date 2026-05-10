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Cody Bradford Injury: Throwing again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bradford (elbow) began throwing from 60 feet during the Rangers' most recent homestand, MLB.com reports

Bradford made one rehab start early in April but was shut down soon after. Now that he's throwing again, the Rangers are pegging his return for late June.

Cody Bradford
Texas Rangers
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