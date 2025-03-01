Cody Bradford News: Continues strong spring

Bradford allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three over three scoreless inning in Friday's spring start against the Cubs.

This was Bradford's second Cactus League start, and the left-hander upped his pitch count to 48 (34 strikes). Twenty-six of those offerings were his four-seamer, which induced eight called strikes our whiffs, per Shawn McFarlane of MLB.com. "Extension helps a lot," the 27-year-old lefty said of his fastball. "It's got a little bit of a hop. There's some vert to it. It's pretty efficient. And, probably, I'd say, command [makes a difference]." Bradford looks primed to compete for a rotation start. He's yet to allow a run over five innings while striking out five and walking one.