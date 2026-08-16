Cody Bradford News: Lasts just four innings

Bradford allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Bradford gave up a two-run home run to Lawrence Butler in the second inning. While the hit total against Bradford was a little high, he was able to raise his pitch count to 81 (58 strikes) as he continues to build up from a long-term elbow injury that kept him out of action in 2025. He's posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings over three starts this year. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Angels, though it's unclear who between Bradford, Kumar Rocker and Cal Quantrill will stick around in the rotation when Jack Leiter (ankle) is ready to come off the 60-day injured list.