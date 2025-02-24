Cody Bradford News: Stakes claim on rotation

Bradford allowed on hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Bradford, who could land in the rotation or the bullpen, submitted a evidence of his worthiness to be a starter during his Cactus League debut. Sixteen of his 24 pitches were strikes, which impressed manager Bruce Bochy. "Outstanding, wasn't he?" Bochy told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. "Really nice job, throwing his strikes, Cody was Cody today. Good day for him." The left-hander pitched well, when healthy, in 2024, posting a 3.54 ERA over 14 outings (13 starts).