Cody Freeman Injury: Doing baseball activities
Freeman (back) has resumed baseball activities, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Freeman missed most of spring training due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He could return to competitive baseball in late April or early May.
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