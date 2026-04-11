Cody Freeman headshot

Cody Freeman Injury: Doing baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Freeman (back) has resumed baseball activities, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Freeman missed most of spring training due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He could return to competitive baseball in late April or early May.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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