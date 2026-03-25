Cody Freeman Injury: Goes on 10-day IL
The Rangers placed Freeman (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Freeman will get a late start to the season after being diagnosed with a lumbar stress reaction in late February. He will be eligible for activation in early April but could be looking at an extended absence.
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