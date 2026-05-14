Cody Freeman Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Freeman (back) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Thursday.
Freeman missed most of spring training due to a stress reaction in his lower back but has been cleared for games after a long rehab process. Because he's been sidelined for so long, Freeman's rehab assignment could last a while. When the Rangers decide the 25-year-old is ready to rejoin the active roster, he'll fill a utility role.
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