Cody Freeman headshot

Cody Freeman Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Freeman (back) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rangers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Thursday.

Freeman missed most of spring training due to a stress reaction in his lower back but has been cleared for games after a long rehab process. Because he's been sidelined for so long, Freeman's rehab assignment could last a while. When the Rangers decide the 25-year-old is ready to rejoin the active roster, he'll fill a utility role.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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