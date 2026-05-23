Cody Freeman Injury: Rehab moves to Frisco
Freeman (back) moved his rehab from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A Frisco on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Freeman started at second base for the RoughRiders on Friday and got three plate appearances over five innings before taking a seat. He's played five total games while rehabbing a fracture in his back.
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