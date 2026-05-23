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Cody Freeman Injury: Rehab moves to Frisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:12am

Freeman (back) moved his rehab from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A Frisco on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Freeman started at second base for the RoughRiders on Friday and got three plate appearances over five innings before taking a seat. He's played five total games while rehabbing a fracture in his back.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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