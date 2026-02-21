Cody Freeman Injury: Suffers back fracture
Freeman was diagnosed with a lower-back fracture Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Freeman will remain sidelined for 4-6 weeks before the Rangers reevaluate him, which will almost certainly cause him to miss the entire Cactus League schedule and could force him to begin the regular season on the injured list. The 25-year-old infielder had been in the running to land a spot on the Rangers' bench, but his injury will open the door for other players like Ezequiel Duran, Sam Haggerty and Justin Foscue to pick up reps during spring training games.
