Cody Freeman News: Activated, optioned to Round Rock
The Rangers reinstated Freeman (back) from the injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock.
Freeman has been sidelined by a lower-back fracture since spring training but began playing in rehab games May 14. Since then, he's slashed .161/.194/.194 with five RBI and eight runs scored over nine games between the Arizona Complex League, Double-A and Triple-A. He'll stay put at Round Rock now that he's been given a clean bill of health, and he'll likely need to turn things around offensively before the Rangers begin to consider adding him to their major-league roster.
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