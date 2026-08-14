Cody Freeman News: Back in big leagues
The Rangers recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Freeman was optioned to Triple-A after returning from the injured list Aug. 4 and has since gone 8-for-29 (.276) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored in 33 plate appearances. He'll now rejoin the parent club to provide utility depth, replacing Cam Cauley.
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