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Cody Freeman News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Rangers recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Freeman was optioned to Triple-A after returning from the injured list Aug. 4 and has since gone 8-for-29 (.276) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored in 33 plate appearances. He'll now rejoin the parent club to provide utility depth, replacing Cam Cauley.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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