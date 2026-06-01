Cody Freeman News: Back with big club

The Rangers recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Freeman was optioned last week after completing his rehab from a lower-back fracture, but he will rejoin the Rangers now as a roster replacement for Sam Haggerty (bereavement). The 25-year-old Freeman homered twice and reached base nine times over his last three games with Round Rock. Freeman could be sent back down later this week when Haggerty returns.