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Cody Freeman News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Rangers recalled Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Freeman was optioned last week after completing his rehab from a lower-back fracture, but he will rejoin the Rangers now as a roster replacement for Sam Haggerty (bereavement). The 25-year-old Freeman homered twice and reached base nine times over his last three games with Round Rock. Freeman could be sent back down later this week when Haggerty returns.

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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