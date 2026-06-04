Cody Freeman News: Likely returning to Triple-A Friday
The Rangers are expected to option Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and went 1-for-2 with a strikeout Wednesday in his first major league action of the season. However, the rangers are expected to create room for Corey Seager (back) and another player by sending Freeman and Alejandro Osuna down Friday.
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