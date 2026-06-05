Cody Freeman headshot

Cody Freeman News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Rangers optioned Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Freeman had been promoted earlier this week but will head back to the minors after picking up one hit in two plate appearances. He's clearing out to make space on the roster for the return of Corey Seager (back).

Cody Freeman
Texas Rangers
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