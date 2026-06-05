Cody Freeman News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Rangers optioned Freeman to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Freeman had been promoted earlier this week but will head back to the minors after picking up one hit in two plate appearances. He's clearing out to make space on the roster for the return of Corey Seager (back).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Freeman See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West91 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues232 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer258 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target258 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17261 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Freeman See More