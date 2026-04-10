Cody Laweryson Injury: Headed for IL

The Twins will place Laweryson on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Since giving up three earned runs in his season debut, Laweryson has allowed just one hit and zero walks while striking out six batters over five innings and recording the first save of his MLB career. Laweryson is one of five Twins relievers with a save this season, so there is still plenty of competition for high-leverage work in Minnesota's bullpen even with the 27-year-old temporarily out of the picture.