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Cody Laweryson Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Laweryson (forearm) worked around a walk to deliver a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Laweryson is working his way back from a right forearm strain, which sent him to the 15-day injured list back on April 11. Since he's been shelved for five weeks with the injury, Laweryson may need at least a couple more tune-up appearances in the minors before slotting back into the Minnesota bullpen.

Cody Laweryson
Minnesota Twins
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