Cody Laweryson headshot

Cody Laweryson Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:53am

The Twins placed Laweryson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.

Laweryson's trip to the injured list will open up a handful of high-leverage opportunities, but there will still be plenty of competition in Minnesota's bullpen, as four other relievers have all notched one save apiece so far this year. Andrew Morris was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Cody Laweryson
Minnesota Twins
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