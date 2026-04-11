Cody Laweryson Injury: Placed on injured list
The Twins placed Laweryson (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.
Laweryson's trip to the injured list will open up a handful of high-leverage opportunities, but there will still be plenty of competition in Minnesota's bullpen, as four other relievers have all notched one save apiece so far this year. Andrew Morris was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.
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