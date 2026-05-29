Cody Laweryson headshot

Cody Laweryson News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 8:49am

The Twins activated Laweryson (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Laweryson was placed on the IL with a forearm strain April 11 and will rejoin the Minnesota bullpen after making four rehab appearances at Triple-A, where he surrendered six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Cody Laweryson
Minnesota Twins
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