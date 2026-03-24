Cody Laweryson News: Set to make bullpen

Laweryson will make the Opening Day roster in the bullpen barring any last-minute trades, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He had a 1.17 ERA and 7:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings this spring.

Laweryson was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Twins in November, but he was later released and re-signed with Minnesota. He's likely the last man in the bullpen, but roles in the Twins relief corps remain in flux, so he could find his way into higher-leverage situations if he pitches well.