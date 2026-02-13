Cody Laweryson News: Signs with Twins

Laweryson signed a minor league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Laweryson was claimed off waivers by the Angels from the Twins in November, but later was released. The right-handed reliever posted a 7:0 K:BB while yielding two runs (one earned) over 7.2 innings with the Twins in 2025. Although on a minor league contract, he may have a shot to win a spot in the bullpen in a wide open competition.