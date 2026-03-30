Cody Ponce headshot

Cody Ponce Injury: Headed for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ponce (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ponce told manager John Schneider that he felt his knee hyperextend while attempting to field a dribbler during the third inning of Monday's start against the Rockies. The team won't know the extent of the injury until his imaging is reviewed.

Cody Ponce
Toronto Blue Jays
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