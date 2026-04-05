Cody Ponce Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Blue Jays transferred Ponce (knee) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Ponce injured his knee last Monday versus Colorado and is visiting Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to determine whether he needs surgery to repair a sprained right ACL. The right-hander is going to miss significant time and would almost certainly be out until next season if surgery is needed. By placing Ponce on the 60-day IL, Toronto opened up a spot on its 40-man roster.
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