Cody Ponce Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Blue Jays transferred Ponce (knee) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Ponce injured his knee last Monday versus Colorado and is visiting Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to determine whether he needs surgery to repair a sprained right ACL. The right-hander is going to miss significant time and would almost certainly be out until next season if surgery is needed. By placing Ponce on the 60-day IL, Toronto opened up a spot on its 40-man roster.