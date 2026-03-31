Cody Ponce Injury: Officially placed on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Ponce (knee) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Ponce's absence is expected to be much longer than the minimum 15 days, as manager John Schneider said earlier Tuesday that the right-hander will miss "significant time" with a sprained right ACL that he suffered in Monday's start against the Rockies. In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled Lazaro Estrada from Triple-A. The Blue Jays will need to continue to piece their rotation together until some of their starters get healthy.
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