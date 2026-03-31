Cody Ponce Injury: Set to miss extended time
Ponce (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained right ACL and is expected to miss "significant time," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jays remain optimistic that Ponce can pitch again this season, but manager John Schneider said doctors will continue to review Ponce's MRI and determine if surgery is needed. It's a brutal blow for Ponce, who inked a three-year, $30 million deal with Toronto this past offseason after spending three seasons overseas. Ponce's injury also further tests the pitching depth of the Blue Jays, who are already dealing with injuries to Jose Berrios (elbow), Shane Bieber (elbow) and Trey Yesavage (shoulder) in the rotation. Ponce is likely to be shut down for quite some time.
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