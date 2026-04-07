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Cody Ponce Injury: Set to undergo ACL surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:39pm

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Ponce will undergo surgery to repair a torn right ACL, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ponce suffered the injury just over a week ago but had been evaluating his options. The timeline for his recovery from the operation is six months, effectively ending his first season with the Blue Jays after just one abbreviated start. Ponce has a good chance to be ready for the beginning of next season as long as he's able to check off all the necessary boxes during his lengthy rehab process.

Cody Ponce
Toronto Blue Jays
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