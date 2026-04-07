Cody Ponce Injury: Set to undergo ACL surgery
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Ponce will undergo surgery to repair a torn right ACL, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ponce suffered the injury just over a week ago but had been evaluating his options. The timeline for his recovery from the operation is six months, effectively ending his first season with the Blue Jays after just one abbreviated start. Ponce has a good chance to be ready for the beginning of next season as long as he's able to check off all the necessary boxes during his lengthy rehab process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Ponce See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 317 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Ponce See More