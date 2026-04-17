Cody Ponce Injury: Successfully undergoes surgery
Ponce underwent surgery Friday to repair the ACL in his right knee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ponce sprained his right ACL in late March, which was a severe enough injury to require season-ending surgery, but he should be available for the start of spring training. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Blue Jays in December after spending three seasons in Japan. Ponce's start against the Rockies on March 30 -- when he suffered his injury -- was his first appearance in an MLB game since 2021, when he played with the Pirates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Ponce See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3117 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 3117 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3117 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3018 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Ponce See More