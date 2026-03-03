Cody Ponce headshot

Cody Ponce News: Getting stretched out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ponce allowed one run on four hits over two innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. he struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander built up to 32 pitches (18 strikes) against a Boston lineup that consisted of prospects and big-league depth players. Ponce has looked good so far this spring as he gets ready to pitch in MLB for the first time since 2021, posting a 4:0 K:BB through his first two appearances and three innings.

Cody Ponce
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
