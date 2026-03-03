Cody Ponce News: Getting stretched out
Ponce allowed one run on four hits over two innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. he struck out two without walking a batter.
The right-hander built up to 32 pitches (18 strikes) against a Boston lineup that consisted of prospects and big-league depth players. Ponce has looked good so far this spring as he gets ready to pitch in MLB for the first time since 2021, posting a 4:0 K:BB through his first two appearances and three innings.
