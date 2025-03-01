Cody Poteet News: Optioned to Iowa

The Cubs optioned Poteet to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Poteet struggled to find his footing this spring, giving up four earned runs over 3.1 innings. He'll head to Iowa to begin the 2025 campaign but is certainly capable of working his way back into the majors after turning in a 2.22 ERA over 24.1 regular-season frames with the Yankees last year.