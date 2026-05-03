Colby Thomas News: Deposits first homer Sunday
Thomas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Guardians.
Before being pinch-hit for by Lawrence Butler in the sixth inning, Thomas opened the scoring with a scorching solo homer in the second inning. It marked the first extra-base hit of the season for the 25-year-old, who opened the year with Triple-A Las Vegas before being recalled April 22. The outfielder has seen limited playing time with the big-league club, primarily getting looks against lefties, and has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with two RBI, one run scored and two walks across six appearances.
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