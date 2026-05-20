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Colby Thomas News: Knocks RBI double in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-6 victory over the Angels.

Thomas got in on the Athletics' offensive onslaught early, connecting on an opposite-field double to plate two runs in the third inning as the club went on to tally a season high in runs scored. The outfielder has seen sporadic playing time, almost exclusively against left-handed pitching, but has fared well when called upon in 2026. He's slashing .344/.382/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs across 35 plate appearances.

Colby Thomas
Sacramento Athletics
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