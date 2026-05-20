Colby Thomas News: Knocks RBI double in Tuesday's win
Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-6 victory over the Angels.
Thomas got in on the Athletics' offensive onslaught early, connecting on an opposite-field double to plate two runs in the third inning as the club went on to tally a season high in runs scored. The outfielder has seen sporadic playing time, almost exclusively against left-handed pitching, but has fared well when called upon in 2026. He's slashing .344/.382/.500 with a homer, two doubles, five RBI and four runs across 35 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colby Thomas See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash with Promotions Picking Up8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colby Thomas See More