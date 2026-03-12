Colby Thomas headshot

Colby Thomas News: Ready to play outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Thomas (elbow) is starting in left field and batting fifth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with elbow inflammation, so he's been limited to serving as a designated hitter in spring games the past couple weeks. Thomas is now fully healthy and cleared to play the outfield. He's yet to get on track at the plate this spring and has a .431 OPS through 11 Cactus League games.

Colby Thomas
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colby Thomas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colby Thomas See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
170 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
173 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
180 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
187 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
194 days ago