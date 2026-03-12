Colby Thomas News: Ready to play outfield

Thomas (elbow) is starting in left field and batting fifth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

The 25-year-old has been dealing with elbow inflammation, so he's been limited to serving as a designated hitter in spring games the past couple weeks. Thomas is now fully healthy and cleared to play the outfield. He's yet to get on track at the plate this spring and has a .431 OPS through 11 Cactus League games.