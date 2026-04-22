Colby Thomas News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Athletics recalled Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Thomas has slashed .309/.397/.574 with five home runs over his first 17 contests with Las Vegas this season. The 25-year-old could see some reps in the outfield and/or at designated hitter while Denzel Clarke (foot) and Brent Rooker (oblique) are shelved.
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